Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$649 $383 (41% OFF)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$200 $154 (23% OFF)
One of Nike's fastest shoes, these are outfitted with Air Zoom technology, a Flyknit upper, snappy cushioning and a durable outsole to make your training sessions that much better.
$595 $417 (30% OFF W/ CODE EQUINOX30)
Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.
$325 $260 (20% OFF W/ MEMBER COUPON)
REI Members can save 20% on this Yeti Tundra, which never goes on sale. Not a member yet? Buy the membership then order the Yeti and you can still save over 10%, which is a steal for a Yeti cooler.
$200 $180 (10% OFF)
This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Take on chilly spring runs with these joggers from Lululemon, which feature water-repellent, ripstop stretch fabric, reflective details and a bevy of pockets for all of your gear, including a waistband pocket.
$599 $449 (25% OFF)
These are big savings on one of the best (if not the best) percussion massagers out there. Help get your fitness goals over the finish line with this versatile, feature-packed piece of equipment.
$129 $110 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING15)
Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for the rainy and muddy spring
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat. This is the lowest price we've seen in a while.
$2,000 $1,750 (13% OFF)
This is the cheapest the 2021 MacBook Pros have ever been. If you want to pick up a new laptop for a killer deal, take advantage of $250 off while you can, because this never happens. Both the 512 GB and the 1 TB models are marked down.
$99 $60 (40% OFF)
On this, the first day of spring, pick up the iconic Birkenstock Arizonas for a rare 40% off and enjoy them for the next 6 months (or longer with socks).
$249 $174 (30% OFF)
The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool spring mornings as well as mountain adventures in the summertime. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.
$41 $35 (14% OFF)
Designed to take up about the same amount of space as a pocket knife, the Gerber Armbar comes with 8+ built-in tools ranging from a knife blade to a two-sided driver and much more. If you want a toolbox that can easily fit in your pocket, this might be the EDC for you.
$30 $15 (50% OFF)
Small enough to slip into your pocket, this personal water filter could literally save your life on the trails courtesy of its ability to remove 99.99% of everything (particulates, bacteria, etc.) from just about any water source.
$59 $42 (30% OFF)
Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.
$188 $122 (35% OFF)
Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.
$290 $130 (55% OFF)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$40 $12 (70% off)
A classic tee at a can't-beat kind of price.
MORE LONG SLEEVE TEES
$100 $75 (25% off)
All-white. All-leather.
MORE WHITE SNEAKERS
$90 $40 (66% off)
Six colors, on sale now.
MORE HOODIES
$100 $60 (40% off)
Two straps for safe keeping.
MORE BACKPACKS
$40 $31 (23% off)
An American classic.
MORE GRAPHIC TEES
$99 $50 (50% off)
This soft flannel shirt is half off.
MORE FLANNEL
$650 $380 (41% off)
A simple bag done well.
MORE DUFFLE BAGS
$305 $195 (36% off)
District Vision doesn't usually go on sale.
MORE RUNNING GEAR
$99 $60 (40% off)
Everyone's favorite summer sandal, on sale now.
MORE SANDALS
$36 $12 (67% off)
A hell of a steal on this heritage inspired tee.
MORE CHAMPION
$150 $52 (65% off)
A crazy steal on a cool jacket.
MORE JACKETS