Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
Nike touts the Air Zoom Pegasus 37s as a "bolt of caffeine for your legs." They're equipped with responsive React cushioning, they're incredibly lightweight and they boast a super-grippy outsole so you can be confident running on any surface.
$60 $36 (40% OFF)
The bigger, beefier brother to the original Rick Hinderer-designed Kershaw Cryo, this follow-up benefits from the same iconic silhouette, titanium carbo-nitride-coated 8Cr13MoV blade and all-metal frame lock handle, but with a 20-percent larger overall footprint.
$39 $31 (20% OFF)
Always a classic cut, Porter Road's Bone-In Ribeye also benefits from dry-aging and has no hormones, antibiotics, and was cut from pasture-raised cows. Ideal for grilling season, snag this steak with a great discount now.
3 for $199
Brooks Brothers, the brand that has outfitted 41 of the USA's 45 presidents, makes some of the absolute best dress shirts around. If you want to look your best, you can snag three of the brand's legendary button-downs for less than $200.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. And that means this is a deal not to be missed, especially for those that appreciate the great outdoors.
$549 $397 (28% OFF)
With the ability to adjust from just five up to over fifty-two pounds, these cleverly-designed dumbells are a great space-saving means of getting a great workout, making them ideal for those in small apartments and crowded homes.
$400 $250 (38% OFF)
This is one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$125 $95 (24% OFF)
Quip was already one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but this discounted starter kit kicks it up a notch with the inclusion of anticavity toothpaste, a refillable floss pick, a mint gum dispenser, a mouthwash dispenser and the option for numerous other additions.
$168 $51 (70% OFF)
Loaded with retro styling and made from a lightweight, ultra-cushy sherpa fleece that's made out of 74% recycled polyester with regenerated nylon detailing, this adventure-ready vest is a safe bet at any price.
$75 $57 (25% OFF)
Like puffer jackets for your feet, these rubber-soled, goose-down-insulated slippers are perfect for lounging around your home or the campfire after a long hard day of adventuring.
$76 $61 (20% OFF W/ CODE RPxGearPatrol)
Made out of "roughly" 40 plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and constructed with less water waste than the competition, this sweatshirt is a shockingly comfortable buy you can feel good about.
$599 $510 (15% OFF)
Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.
STYLE DEALS
$65 $30 (54% off)
A classic sneaker, reimagined.
MORE SNEAKERS
$160 $100 (39% off)
Don't let that sun strike too hard.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$160 $100 (39% off)
Carry it all in this cool cord bag.
MORE CORDUROY
$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
MORE LEVI'S
$69 $35 (50% off)
One of the best white tees, on sale while supplies last.
MORE WHITE TEES
$190 $114 (40% off)
A signature sneaker for one of tennis' biggest stars.
MORE TENNIS
$169 $69 (60% off)
Period Correct's ode to the popular SUV.
MORE HOODIES
$89 $53 (41% off)
Score on Vuori's versatile pants.
MORE PANTS
$70 $55 (21% off)
The legendary Samba, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS
$99 $59 (40% off)
This ultra-popular Nike sneaker is rarely on sale.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS
$80 $39 (51% off)
Use code 'SHOPSALE.'
MORE SWEATPANTS
$145 $75 (49% off)
Stylish shades for a steal of a price.
MORE SUNGLASSES
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $439 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$650 $520 (20% off)
The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.
$95 $80 (16% off)
Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).
$
2,463 $1,180 (53% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
80 $40 (50% off)
A cute place to throw all your crap.
$
599 $499 (17% off)
Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.
$
449 $404 (10% off)
Yes, it's expensive, but it's totally worth it.
$
490 $416 (15% off)
Don't sleep on a good deal!
$2,400 $2,040 (15% off)
Some of our favorite outdoor furniture is on sale.
$1,145 $995 (14% off)
Our favorite made-in-USA bed frame is on sale.
$379 $100 (74% off)
We're still not sure why people haven't bought a desk for their home office yet.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$188 $141 (25% OFF)
With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.
$20 $15 (25% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$75 $60 (20% OFF)
Everyone needs a solid folding knife in their everyday carry. And this one has the benefit of a stupendous pedigree, rugged materials and an ambidextrous format for all you left-handers.
$70 $49 (30% OFF)
Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.
$300 $121 (60% OFF)
Not only is this bag plenty large enough for all your weekend getaway gear (and then some), but it also converts into a backpack for easier carry and it has a weatherproof exterior.
$232 $162 (30% OFF)
Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.
$800 $643 (19% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.
$110 $85 (22% OFF)
These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
TECH DEALS
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.
$549 $449 ($100 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $180 ($69 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)
Some solid savings on a superb desktop.
$179 $169 ($10 off)
Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.
WATCH DEALS
$350 $249 (30% OFF)
Solar-powered and ready for anything.
$89 $49 (44% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $225 ($70 off)
We promise you'll love this one. (Use code FRIEND)
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$27 $20 (26% off)
How nerd-cool is this!
$525 $394 (25% off)
Just look at that dial! (Use code FRIEND)
$130 $83 (36% OFF)
Tough Solar and positive display is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $75 (46% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$550 $380 (31% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $357 (32% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$292 $200 (32% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $506 (25% off)
Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more?
$395 $180 (54% off)
One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop.
$128 $74 (42% off)
Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!
$125 $47 (62% OFF)
Bursting with style. (Use code FRIEND)
$249 $174 (30% OFF)
One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.
$80 $40 (50% OFF)
Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Can't afford an IWC Portuguiser? Get this.
$599 $440 (27% OFF)
One of the most full-function outdoor watches you can get.
$150 $120 (20% OFF)
A G-Shock for workouts that synchs w/ your smartphone.
$450 $306 (32% OFF)
One of the coolest reissued field watches.
$695 $473 (32% OFF)
The automatic pilot's watch of your dreams.
$525 $301 (43% OFF)
A tough, Japanese-made, solar-charging GMT dive watch. What more do you need?