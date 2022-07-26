Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$230 $184 (20% OFF)
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
You don't become the number one best-selling air fryer on Amazon with 4.7 stars from over 85,000 reviews by accident. If you need an air fryer you can rely on, get this one — full stop.
$499 $404 (19% OFF)
Z Grills makes some of the best, most handsome barbeque devices around. This one, which is even more budget-friendly than before, is no exception. And it still offers plenty of versatility for all your backyard party dreams.
$249 $180 (28% OFF)
This matches one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$145 $87 (40% OFF)
Developed and tested by 11-time World Champion surfer Kelly Slater, these board shorts are practically unbeatable. And it definitely doesn't hurt that they are made largely from recycled plastic bottles, giving them a major sustainability angle.
$795 $395 (50% OFF)
Perhaps the best all-around inflatable stand-up paddleboard for beginners, especially with a mind for surfing, this stable and durable watercraft will have you coasting all summer long.
$80 $34 (58% OFF W/ CODE MAJOR)
You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort this summer, so long as you're clever enough to pick up something like this anorak-style popover shirt from Madewell. It's made from a lightweight, breathable cotton-hemp blend and looks great with board shorts and chinos alike.
$88 $58 (34% OFF)
Made from 100 percent hemp and pre-washed for a comfortable, worn-in feel, these drawstring shorts from Taylor Stitch are perfect to wear all summer long. They're also great for relaxing after a long day, be that around the campfire or just on the couch.
$500 $400 (20% OFF)
Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. This is the ideal entry-level stick vacuum.
$1,199 $999 ($200 OFF+ FREE SHIPPING W/ CODE SMRGRILL200)
This grill can do it all (especially when you get the Prime Package). With a 250-900°F temperature range, the charcoal-fueled grill is adept at low and slow, mid-range and high-heat cooking. It can even get hot enough for pizza making and features an electric ignition.
$85 $65 (23% OFF)
We all love the classic Chacos for their versatility, but sometimes you need a bit more style. These give you everything you get from an OG Chaco with a bit more of a focus on looks.
$651 $469 (28% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.
$695 $486 (30% OFF)
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it)
$178 $51 (71% OFF W/ CODE BESTSALE)
In the summertime, layering up with a proper suit can be a stuffy, sweaty mess. However, if you're a smart shopper, you can still look great without soaking all the way through this go-to blazer.
$195 $141 (28% OFF)
This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing.
$750 $650 (13% OFF)
The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a perfect shot.
STYLE DEALS
$100 $25 (75% off)
No code needed.
$98 $42 (58% off)
Use code 'MAJOR.'
$128 $72 (44% off)
A stellar hoodie, on sale now.
$88 $66 (25% off)
End of season savings.
$70 $23 (68% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
$138 $79 (42% off)
Soft, lightweight, stylish and on sale.
$100 $41 (59% off)
Use code 'SCORE20' for extra savings.
$100 $70 (30% off)
Use code 'SNEAKERS.'
$248 $86 (65% off)
Stock up for fall now.
$88 $57 (35% off)
These shorts are among the most versatile.
$150 $84 (44% off)
Use code 'SUNNY30.'
$128 $83 (35% off)
One of the oldest sneakers ever is back.
OUTDOOR DEALS
With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.
$2,000 $1,650 (17% OFF) $149 $104 (35% OFF)
Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.
$325 $162 (50% OFF)
A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.
$150 $112 (25% OFF)
Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.
$30 $16 (48% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$400 $220 (45% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
$35 $28 (20% OFF)
It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.
$80 $64 (20% OFF)
One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.
$750 $670 (11% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.