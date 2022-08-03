Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today’s Best Deals: Chacos on Sale, Our Favorite Carry-On Is Marked Down & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
collage of blundstone chelsea boot, suitcase, and folded sheets

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Chaco Z2 Classic Men's Sandals
Woot
Chaco
SAVE NOW

$105 $65 (38% OFF)

This classic Chaco style offers a supportive footbed and that controversial extra toe loop. Plus, this iteration of the sandal is 20% lighter than previous ones, which is just one of the reasons they're the best hiking sandal you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SANDALS

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos
SAVE NOW

$289 $275 (5% OFF)

This Away-beating suitcase boasts a large outer pocket, telescopic handle and interior organization that our tester loved. Although a small discount, you're not likely to get a better deal than this on one of the best carry-ons you can buy.

READ OUR REVIEW OF MONOS VS AWAY

Barbour Cascade Backpack
Barbour
SAVE NOW

$100 $49 (51% OFF)

It's not everyday you can get a Barbour bag for a discount — let alone at over half off. This 100% cotton backpack from the iconic jacket brand is simple yet undeniably cool.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

West Elm Silky TENCEL Sheet Set & Pillowcases
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$175 $140 (20% OFF)

These sheets went viral on TikTok and with good reason. Made from 100% Tencel Lyocell, they're silky soft, moisture-wicking and come in a variety of rich colors — four of which are on sale.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS YOU CAN BUY

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$625 $440 (30% OFF)

Solo Stove, one of our favorite portable fire pit makers, also makes a mean pizza oven. Available in a wood only or a wood and gas option, this is the best dual-fuel oven you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

