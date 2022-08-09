Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today’s Best Deals: 50% off a Lululemon Camp Shirt, Hyperice Massagers on Sale & More

By Ben Bowers
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2
Hyperice
$299 $249 (17% OFF)

The basic version of one of the best percussive massage guns you can buy, this Hyperice tool is solidly built and light, weighing in at only 1.8 pounds. The recovery tool comes with 5 head attachments and has 3 speeds.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE HYPERVOLT VS THE THERAGUN

Lululemon Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt Ventlight Mesh
Lululemon
$88 $44 (50% OFF)

Whether at the beach or a campsite, this breathable button-up is the ideal summer shirt. Available in 3 colors on final sale, Lululemon's camp collar shirt boasts a zippered pocket, snap buttons and quick-drying fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP COLLAR SHIRTS

Hoka Clifton Edge Road-Running Shoes
Hoka
$160 $125 (22% OFF)

Look at any list of the best running shoes and the Hoka brand is likely to be all over it. The Clifton Edge shoes combine an extended heel and lightweight cushioning to create a smooth road-running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Kamado Joe KJ15040921 Classic Joe III
Kamado Joe
$1,999 $1,476 (26% OFF)

We like to think of Kamado Joe as a better version of the classic Big Green Egg. A combo grill, oven and smoker, this charcoal grill has a removable ash drawer and a two-tier rack system.

DISCOVER MORE GREAT GRILL DEALS

PAX 3 Complete Kit
Pax
$250 $200 (20% OFF)

The Pax 3 is our pick for the best overall weed vape, and right now you can get the complete kit for $50 off or the basic kit for $40 off in all colorways. And it comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

