Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Ryan Pyle on Fine Watches and His Deep Curiosity
3
Last Day to Enter: Win Over $2,000 Worth of Gear
4
Shop the AETHER Summer Warehouse Sale Today
5
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 50% Off a Carhartt WIP Jacket, Sitewide Deals at WESN & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
collage of a pocket knife, bong, and man wearing a carhardtt jacket

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Black Michigan Chore Jacket
SAVE NOW

$180 $90 (50% OFF)

Every man should own at least one chore coat, but this one has the pedigree and clout of Carhartt's streetwear-focused WIP offshoot. Plus, it's half off the normal price.

READ MORE ABOUT CARHARTT WIP

WESN Allman Folding Knife
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

One of our favorite EDC knives from a young and hungry brand, the WESN Allman is available in a number of different high-grade material and color combinations, each outstanding in its own right. And it is rarely on sale.

READ MORE ABOUT THE WESN ALLMAN

Session Goods Bong
SAVE NOW

$120 $102 (15% OFF W/ CODE HIGHSKOOL)

One of our picks for the best bongs you can buy, this beautiful, minimalist offering from Session goods is made from sturdy borosilicate glass and has silicone accents, making it as easy to use and clean as it is good-looking.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

The Ridge Minimalist Wallet
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

Crafted from military-grade materials, slapped with a lifetime guarantee and designed to carry all your cards and cash while still being able to fit in your front pocket, its no wonder the Ridge is on our list of the best wallets.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS

GCI Outdoor RoadTrip Rocker
SAVE NOW

$90 $80 (11% OFF)

No outdoor adventure would be complete without a folding chair — but what about one that rocks as well? Right now you can score the best rocking camping chair for $10 off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss