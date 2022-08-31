Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 25% Off Prr Labs, Apple's Series 7 Watch for Over $100 Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
prrl labs neo herbal atomizer and terp surfer pipe

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Prrl Labs Devices
prrl labs neo herbal atomizer and terp surfer pipe

UP TO 25% OFF

Prrl Labs creates futuristic, award-winning products that free your lungs from the harmful effects of combustion. From now till labor day, take 25% off coveted items like the Neo Herbal Atomizer and Terp Surfer Pipe with the code GEARPATROL25.

Roark
Roark Layover Trail Hybrid Short 3.0
$75 $37 (51% OFF)

Do you need a pair of shorts that you can wear comfortably from home to the airport to the trails to the beach and back again? These are them. Oh yeah, and they look great, too.

Levi's
Levi's Trucker Jacket
$90 $63 (30% OFF)

An iconic piece of outerwear if there ever was one, style staples don't get much better than a classic denim trucker jacket. And while Levi's makes the best of them, it doesn't hurt to know that this one is on sale, too.

Apple
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
$529 $420 (21% OFF)

This is very nearly the lowest price we've ever seen on the most current model of Apple Watch, and it still comes with GPS, an impressive onboard array of sensors, convenient app access and everything else you'd come to expect.

Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum
$500 $400 (20% OFF)

One of the most capable, versatile, maneuverable vacuums around, this one will make quick work of even the toughest tasks — including sucking up animal fur — and can do it without losing suction, even on a low battery.

