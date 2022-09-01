Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Up to 70% Off at Backcountry, AirPods Max's Lowest Price Ever & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Shop Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale
UP TO 70% OFF

Find deals on every piece of summer gear you wished you’d had on your last trip and early savings on a wide range of all-season tools, accessories and clothing.

Solo Stove
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
SAVE NOW

$400 $230 (43% OFF)

Solo Stove's new and improved portable fire pit is on sale yet again, but this time for $170 off. Set up and clean up are a breeze for the Bonfire 2.0, and your fire will be blazing in no time.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BONFIRE 2.0

Apple
Apple AirPods Max
SAVE NOW

$549 $429 (22% OFF)

Apple's AirPods Max have returned to their lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for the moment to invest then now is your chance. Besides looking super sleek, the headphones offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation and will pair easily with your Apple devices.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES

Task Chair
SAVE NOW

$279 $251 (W/ CODE LABORDAY)

A great WFH investment, the Branch Task Chair is comfortable, adjustable and not too bad to look at. It offers the perfect amount of comfort and support, if you find yourself sitting all day long.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BRANCH TASK CHAIR

CLMBR Connected Bundle
SAVE NOW

$2,799 $1,799 (36% OFF)

Home gym equipment gets more and more sophisticated each year, and CLMBR is no exception. At $1,000 off, this at-home climbing machine is a pretty cool way to shake up your workout routine in your own space.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

