Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Beats Earbuds on Sale, 25% Off a Yeti Tumbler & More

By Will Porter
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Amazon
Garmin
Garmin Approach S10 GPS Golf Watch
$150 $120 (20% OFF)

Get a little extra help on the links with the sleek, easy-t0-use Garmin Approach golf watch. The watch gives you yardage to the front, middle and back of the green from wherever you're standing, plus you can keep score on the watch and upload it later.

Amazon
Yeti
Yeti Rambler 10-ounce Lowball
$20 $15 (25% OFF)

Double-walled vacuum insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It isn't uncommon to see a dozen of these around GP HQ on any given day.

Amazon
Beats
Beats Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card
$225 $200 (11% OFF)

Beats Fit Pro are some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks, comfortable and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

REI
Thule
Thule Tepui Explorer Autana 3 Tent
$2,800 $1,875 (33% OFF)

These are huge savings on a rugged and spacious rooftop tent from Thule. The tent comes with a plush, high-density foam mattress and can sleep up to three people at once. It's rated for 3-4 season camping and has a removable annex.

Buffy
Buffy
Buffy Linen Sheet Set
$279 $237 (15% OFF)

Airy and comfortable, the Buffy Linen Sheet Set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet. They come in a handful of rich colors and are some of the softest linen sheets around.

