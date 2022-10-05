Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today's Best Deals: Vuori Joggers on Sale, a Lobster Rope Doormat Deal & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
This workout mirror essentially brings a full-service gym to your home, allowing you to join live fitness classes and even participate in personal training. And when not in use, it doubles as a full-length mirror.
$100 $60 (40% OFF)
With blades made of alloy steel that are self-sharpening, this excellent beard trimmer and its 18 accessories will give you a clean shave every time — and do so for a long time.
$98 $78 (20% OFF)
Known for its ultra soft activewear, Vuori's joggers can easily go from a gym workout to running errands to meeting up with friends. They're lightweight, moisture-wicking and the extra zipper pocket is a game changer.
$500 $450 (10% OFF)
A combo hair dryer and styler with six attachments backed by Dyson technology, the Airwrap can rarely be found at a discount — in fact, it's often sold out. And it makes a great gift (hint, hint).
$105 $68 (35% OFF)
Although an often overlooked detail in our homes, a good doormat is a necessity. This rugged, classic doormat has UV protection, is made in the US and can withstand any harsh weather that's thrown at it.