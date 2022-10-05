Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
By Gear Patrol
collage of a beard trimmer, jogger pants, and a doormat

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Lululemon Studio Mirror Pro
$1,945 $1,245 (36% OFF)

This workout mirror essentially brings a full-service gym to your home, allowing you to join live fitness classes and even participate in personal training. And when not in use, it doubles as a full-length mirror.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Philips Norelco Beard Grooming Kit
$100 $60 (40% OFF)

With blades made of alloy steel that are self-sharpening, this excellent beard trimmer and its 18 accessories will give you a clean shave every time — and do so for a long time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Vuori
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Known for its ultra soft activewear, Vuori's joggers can easily go from a gym workout to running errands to meeting up with friends. They're lightweight, moisture-wicking and the extra zipper pocket is a game changer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS FOR MEN

dyson
Refurbished First-Generation Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete
$500 $450 (10% OFF)

A combo hair dryer and styler with six attachments backed by Dyson technology, the Airwrap can rarely be found at a discount — in fact, it's often sold out. And it makes a great gift (hint, hint).

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HAIR DRYERS

The Rope Co.
The Rope Co. Hand Woven Lobster Rope Doormat
$105 $68 (35% OFF)

Although an often overlooked detail in our homes, a good doormat is a necessity. This rugged, classic doormat has UV protection, is made in the US and can withstand any harsh weather that's thrown at it.

HERE ARE THE BEST PLACES TO BUY RUGS ONLINE

