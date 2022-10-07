Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save on Adidas Ultraboosts, Rad Power Bikes Marked Down & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a pots and pans set, sneaker, and bike

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
$190 $133 (30% OFF)

Do you want to run faster, for longer, more comfortably and with less pain? You might want to try Adidas' flagship running shoes, heralded as one of the best pairs around... which also happen to be discounted quite nicely.

Rad Power Bikes
Rad Power Bikes
Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus e-Bike
$1,999 $1,299 (35% OFF)

The bike that started it all, now in its sixth generation, the RadRover 6 is perfect for commuting, light trail riding, inclement weather, etc. It also travels up to 45 (or more) miles per charge and can haul 245 lbs. They don't get better than this, and that was before it was $600 off.

All-Clad
All-Clad Copper Core 7-Piece Cookware Set
$1,350 $750 (44% OFF)

An absurd value at over $600 off, this top-of-the-line cookware set — which has a copper core for even heating throughout — is one of the best you can buy and wouldn't even be out of place in a five-star restaurant.

Nike
Nike Metcon 7 AMP Training Shoes
$140 $108 (22% OFF)

Arguably the sneaker giant's best weightlifting shoe, this colorful take on the Metcon 7 AMP has a stable base that even powerlifters will love, but the React foam will also keep you nimble if you want to integrate a bit of HIIT or cardio.

KitchenAid
KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer
$450 $280 (38% OFF)

A must-have for bakers of all skill levels, KitchenAid has set the standard when it comes to mixers — and they rarely go on sale for this much off (and when they do, they sell out quickly).

