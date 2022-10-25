Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
UP TO 20% OFF
Vitrazza’s Brava Collection boasts four strong, glass chair mats. Described by the brand as ‘life-changing,’ each mat is designed to protect your floor from rolling or stationary chairs.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
An oldie but goodie, Dyson's V8 model is a crowd-pleasing vacuum with 40 minutes of runtime, a washable filter, and a weight of less than 6 pounds.
$300 $150 (50% OFF)
These rugged work boots will easily become your everyday boot. Lined with leather and with a suede upper, they have a grippy sole that's up to any task.
$60 $36 (40% OFF)
Our pick for the best noise machine you can buy, the small but mighty LectroFan Evo has a built-in timer that allows you to play 10 different sounds. It's also portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go.
$290 $98 (66% OFF)
Staub makes some of the best cast-iron cookware you can buy, but it's usually going to cost you in the hundreds. But right now, you can score this glass-top Dutch oven for a steal at less than $100.
$1,795 $1,595 (11% OFF)
From its luxurious pillow top to its stellar edge support, Saatva's Classic mattress is easily the best you can buy online. And it comes with a 15-year warranty, so you know you'll have it for a long time.
$395 $195 (50% OFF)
This classically styled jacket from the luxury British brand Barbour has a few handsome features that make it stand out from the rest, like its plaid liner and corduroy collar.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
These 2021-released noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are a fitting alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro, and they'll pair just as easily with all your Apple products.
$78 $66 (15% OFF)
While a wool tee may sound super itchy, we promise it's not. Made from New Zealand Merino wool, this shirt won't shrink and it'll smell fresh even after up to 72 hours of wear. And right now, you can buy two shirts for only $120.
$1,000 $600 (40% OFF)
Solo Stove's latest release is a pellet-fueled tower patio heater that creates minimal smoke and ash, helping you enjoy your outdoor space well into the cooler weather.
$275 $165 (40% OFF)
Easily the best down jacket you can buy, Mountain Hardwear's Stretchdown Hoody has a unique baffle design that keeps you warm, and the stretchy shell makes it versatile enough for almost any activity.
$228 $100 (56% OFF W/ CODE SHOPFALL)
Everyone needs a good blazer in their wardrobe for those fancier occasions, like business meetings and nice dinners out. And you're simply not going to find one that looks as good and feels as comfortable as this one, especially at this price.
$625 $425 (32% OFF)
Made by Solo Stove, one of our favorite backyard accessory brands, the Pi Pizza oven takes its firepit tech and makes a good-looking backyard pizza oven that is easy to use and utilizes either wood or propane as fuel, making it one of the more versatile options, as well.
$80 $60 (25% OFF)
One of the most classic and iconic Adidas sneakers ever made, the Gazelles are perfect for dressing up and dressing down, especially if you've been feeling some Samba fatigue.
$169 $84 (50% OFF)
Made from recycled polyester, the bomber-style jacket exudes casual style and, like any Patagonia purchase, is sure to last you years. With 90 percent recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation, insulated pockets, a drawstring hood and elastic cuffs, this jacket is sure to keep you warm.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
This expandable carry-on has a built-in ID tag and four wheels, which comes in really handy for weaving through crowds at the airport.
