Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 20% Off Heat Holders Socks, Outerknown's Warehouse Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
heat holders® thermal socks

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

heat holders® thermal socks
1 of 5
Heat Holders

SHOP NOW

Up to 20% Off

Heat Holders, purveyors of the "warmest thermal socks" on the market, is offering readers an exclusive 20 percent off its entire site with code GEA20 (through November 30).

2 of 5
Outerknown
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF)

With its classic, iconic flannel styling, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt might just be the most comfortable garment you've ever known. It's so comfy, in fact, that you may never want to take it off again — choosing instead to cozy up everywhere and always.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

3 of 5
Samsung
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$900 $741 (18% OFF)

Our pick for the best splurge stick vacuum, Samsung's Bespoke Jet might be the most beautiful floor cleaning device on the market — and it has the tech and capability to back up its good looks, too. Sure, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

4 of 5
Staub
Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
SAVE NOW

$290 $98 (66% OFF)

The holidays are coming and that means hosting duties may be coming your way. This Dutch oven will make short work of roasts, casseroles and everything in between. And it looks so good you might want to put it on display.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

5 of 5
Hyperice
Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
SAVE NOW

$399 $300 (25% OFF)

One of the best percussive massagers on the market, this one has three different speeds, five attachments and comes with Bluetooth compatibility — so you can seamlessly link it to the accompanying app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGERS

Next
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss