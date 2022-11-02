Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Up to 20% Off
Heat Holders, purveyors of the "warmest thermal socks" on the market, is offering readers an exclusive 20 percent off its entire site with code GEA20 (through November 30).
$148 $104 (30% OFF)
With its classic, iconic flannel styling, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt might just be the most comfortable garment you've ever known. It's so comfy, in fact, that you may never want to take it off again — choosing instead to cozy up everywhere and always.
$900 $741 (18% OFF)
Our pick for the best splurge stick vacuum, Samsung's Bespoke Jet might be the most beautiful floor cleaning device on the market — and it has the tech and capability to back up its good looks, too. Sure, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.
$290 $98 (66% OFF)
The holidays are coming and that means hosting duties may be coming your way. This Dutch oven will make short work of roasts, casseroles and everything in between. And it looks so good you might want to put it on display.
$399 $300 (25% OFF)
One of the best percussive massagers on the market, this one has three different speeds, five attachments and comes with Bluetooth compatibility — so you can seamlessly link it to the accompanying app.
