Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
5
Three Winter Layers to Wear Every Single Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Yeti's Best Tumbler Is On Sale, Save $350 on a Filson Duffel & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
collage of a hoodie, a cup, and an office chair

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Available in ten colors, three styles and two fits, the 10-Year hoodie offers something for everyone. And you can get a rare deal on it at Huckberry.

READ OUR REVIEW OF FLINT AND TINDER'S WAXED TRUCKER JACKET

YETI
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
SAVE NOW

$40 $35 (12% OFF)

The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher safe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Branch Task Chair
SAVE NOW

$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)

Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIRS

filson
Filson Dawson Leather Duffel Bag
SAVE NOW

$1,395 $1,046 (25% OFF)

This durable duffel can easily take you to the office, on a weekend trip and more. It's made with full-grain leather, and it's the perfect carry-on size for holiday travel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DURABLE DUFFEL BAGS

Ninja Foodi XL Pro 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo and Air Fryer
SAVE NOW

$350 $280 (20% W/ CODE SAVE20)

Ninja's Foodi XL Pro does double duty as a grill and air fryer. It's an indoor appliance that can sear, defrost, fry and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR FRYERS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Meet the Most Powerful GMRS Radio Allowed by Law
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Newest TASER Device Doubles as a Flashlight
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Mkeke Makes a Clear Case for iPhone 14 Protection
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss