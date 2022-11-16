Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
Get $20 for Every $100 Spent
From November 7 - 21, fans can bring home a $20 gift card for every $100 spent at Standard and Strange.
$38 $32 (15% OFF)
Do you love whiskey so much you want to put it on your pancakes? Well now you can without feeling judged thanks to Pappy's official barrel-aged syrup. Just try not to drink it straight out of the bottle if you can help it.
READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO PAPPY VAN WINKLE
$389 $311 (20% OFF)
Made in collaboration with legendary textile brand Pendleton, this gorgeous southwestern-inspired throw blanket is the perfect winter addition to your lounging space. It's also brand-new and somehow already on sale!
READ ABOUT THE BEST THROW BLANKETS
$65 $23 (64% OFF)
Featuring raised topographic maps of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Olympus, Mt. Shasta, and Mt. Hood, these outdoor-inspired whiskey glasses are a superb conversation starter and make great vessels for your favorite spirits.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES
$250 $76 (70% OFF W/ CLIPPED COUPON)
Our pick for the best budget massage gun, this lightweight, quiet recovery device is perfect for working the knots out of those sore muscles. And this is the lowest price we've ever seen.
READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS