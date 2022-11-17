Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 20% Off Durable Garage Tiles, an Affordable Dyson V8 & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Rubber Flooring’s Nitro Tiles Pro

Up to 30% Off

Stain and slip-resistant, the durable garage tiles come in six different colors. Fans can order free samples today to start planning their dream garage or take a full 30 percent off with promo code NTP30.

Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Coway
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

JBL
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Luminox
Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
$595 $327 (45% OFF)

Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.

READ ABOUT THE MOST RUGGED WATCHES

