Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
Goldwin C3fit Arch Support Short Socks

Buy 3 Pairs, Save 20%

Featuring an advanced three-arch support system and a special "taping structure," these socks function like a spring to absorb shock and propel your every step.

US Rubber Co.
US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
$120 $60 (50% OFF)

Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
$46 $24 (47% OFF)

Are there boxer briefs that are more iconic and timeless than Calvin Kleins? We don't think so. It helps that they're super comfortable and supportive, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

JBL
JBL Tune 660NC ANC Headphones
$100 $50 (50% OFF)

Normally priced at $100, these ANC headphones are already a steal. But right now they're half off, making this the best deal on some of the best budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES UNDER $100

BioLite
BioLite HeadLamp 750
$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Our pick for the best headlamp upgrade, this powerful portable torch can put out a whopping 750 lumens of light, has a maximum runtime of 150 hours and is so lightweight you might forget you're wearing it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

