Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
Buy 3 Pairs, Save 20%
Featuring an advanced three-arch support system and a special "taping structure," these socks function like a spring to absorb shock and propel your every step.
$120 $60 (50% OFF)
Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.
$46 $24 (47% OFF)
Are there boxer briefs that are more iconic and timeless than Calvin Kleins? We don't think so. It helps that they're super comfortable and supportive, too.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
Normally priced at $100, these ANC headphones are already a steal. But right now they're half off, making this the best deal on some of the best budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones around.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Our pick for the best headlamp upgrade, this powerful portable torch can put out a whopping 750 lumens of light, has a maximum runtime of 150 hours and is so lightweight you might forget you're wearing it.
