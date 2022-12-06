Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.
Up to 40% Off
Made from 100 percent recycled materials and cut in a cropped silhouette for easy pairing with high-waisted pants, the heavyweight Cragmont is a stylish shoulder season option.
$945 $756 (20% OFF)
One of the best office chairs you can buy (and our pick for budget-friendliness), the gaming version of Herman Miller's Sayl comes in a more vibrant range of colors but still offers superb back support and breathability for those long gaming sessions.
$900 $700 (22% OFF)
Our pick for the best pellet grill of the year, this WiFi-enabled, tech-forward offering will take the guesswork out of your grilling game. It's also tough, gorgeous and will let you cook every cut to perfection.
$125 $89 (29% OFF)
While we can't guarantee that these shoes will make you run faster and jump higher, we can tell you that they're ultralight, cushiony, reflective, breathable and made from eco-friendly materials.
$229 $160 (30% OFF)
One of the best puffer jackets (of all time, not just right now), this windproof, water-resistant wonder has been tough to find in stock, especially with a deal as good as this.
