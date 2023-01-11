Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $50 Off a Yeti, a Gerber Multitool Is on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Ben Bowers
collage of a blanket, a cooler, and a multi tool

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Yeti
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This is a rare opportunity to shave a respectable $50 off one of the best travel-friendly hard-side coolers you can buy, which will keep ice frozen for literal days and, therefore, keep everything inside ice cold for just as long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Gerber
Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool
SAVE NOW

$148 $120 (19% OFF)

Not only is this 13+ function multi-tool one of the best you can buy, but it has the added benefit of a center-axis driver attachment — meaning it rotates around its center when using the driver, rather than a single handle, making it more stable and useful overall.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

Rumpl
Rumpl Nanoloft Puffer Blanket
SAVE NOW

$180 $134 (25% OFF)

Whether hanging out at home or out by the campfire, Rumpl's Nanoloft Puffer Blanket will keep you about as cozy and warm as you could be. Plus, it collapses down tiny for easier storage and transport and its even weather resistant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Honest
Honest Capsule Water Pipe
SAVE NOW

$200 $175 (12% OFF)

Our pick for the best bong you can buy, the price of Honest's Capsule Water Pipe just dropped permanently by $25. And yes, it's still modular, dishwasher-safe, shatter-resistant, efficient, handsome and great all-around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Riley
Four Layer Robe
SAVE NOW

$125 $60 (52% OFF)

Riley makes some of the softest sheets you can buy, but did you know they also make robes? That means you can wear that comfort with you while you lounge anywhere in your home, not just your bed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROBES

