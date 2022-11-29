Today's Top Stories
Grab a Heavily Discounted Watch from Macy's During Cyber Week

Favorites from Seiko, Citizen, G-Shock, Luminox, Tissot and more are discounted — and some get an extra 25% off.

By Sean Tirman
bulova special edition lunar pilot chronograph 45mm 96b251
Bulova

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Some folks might think watches are old hat — after all, we're all carrying supercomputers in our pockets, right? Well, we're of a different mind. That is to say, a watch is not simply a mechanism by which to gauge the time of day, but also an important style-signaling part of our wardrobe that says a bit about who we are as people. And while there's a massive hype culture surrounding high-end watches, you can still get one that's smart, reliable and (most of all) affordable, so long as you know where to look.

Currently, many of our favorite brands' wares are heavily discounted at Macy's, including ultra-tough, quartz-powered G-Shocks; automatic Seiko divers; dressy pieces from the likes of Bulova and Citizen; and so many more. Just remember to punch in code FRIEND at checkout (where applicable) for an extra 25 percent off. We've picked out a few of our favorites below.

SAVE NOW

Seiko
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Black Ion Finished Bracelet Watch 43mm
SAVE NOW

$350 $236 (32% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Luminox
Luminox 6422 F-117 Nighthawk 6400 Series Watch
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $1,196 (25% OFF)

Tissot
Tissot Powermatic 80 Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 41mm
SAVE NOW

$795 $507 (36% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

G-Shock
G-Shock GSTB10 Watch
SAVE NOW

$440 $330 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Seiko
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports 40mm
SAVE NOW

$275 $186 (32% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Bulova
Bulova Special Edition Lunar Pilot Chronograph 45mm 96B251
SAVE NOW

$725 $489 (32% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Citizen
Citizen Eco-Drive Analog-Digital Promaster Blue Angels Skyhawk A-T 46mm
SAVE NOW

$750 $506 (32% OFF W/ CODE VIP)

