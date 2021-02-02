Today's Top Stories
Act Fast: Patagonia’s Winter Sale Is On

Before it rolls out its spring and summer collection, Patagonia is discounting tons of gear by up to 40 percent.

By Tanner Bowden
two people running on a rocky ridge
Steven Gnam / Patagonia

Patagonia is one outdoor gear brand that needs no introduction. (Though it is worth mentioning that it's been around for half a century, ever since founder Yvon Chouinard decided to start making climbing gear for himself and his friends.) Every year, as the company gets ready to unveil a new season gear, it quietly discounts a significant portion of its existing offerings by up to 40 percent.

From there, it's a webshop free-for-all, with desirable sizes and colors disappearing from digital shelves in moments. That sale is happening right now, and while it's nearing slim-pickings territory, there's still plenty of high-quality gear to go around. Some of our favorites, still available in at least some colors and sizes, are below.

Long-Sleeved Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $44 (51% off)

100% organic heavyweight cotton makes this one of the toughest shirts in your closet. 

Nano Puff Hoody
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $149 (40% off)

This is a crazy deal on one of Patagonia's most coveted and versatile jackets. 

Woolie Fleece Pullover
Patagonia
patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$159 $111 (30% off)

Inspired by one of Yvon Chouinard's favorite original pieces, this pullover is made from entirely recycled materials. 

Down Sweater
Patagonia
patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$229 $160 (30% off)

This jacket is fire (that's also the name of the color). 

Torrentshell 3L Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$149 $104 (30% off)

This is the quintessential rain shell. 

City Storm Parka
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$499 $349 (30% off)

Deep winter is no match for this ultra warm parka. 

Together for the Planet Logo Organic T-Shirt
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $24 (31% off)

This take on Patagonia's classic logo sends a timely message. 

Hi-Loft Down Vest
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $139 (30% off)

Retro vibes on a modern vest.

Heavyweight Merino Performance Knee Length Socks
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$28 $19 (32% off)

Your new go-to for all things snow. 

Naturals Tote 46L
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $64 (50% off)

This is your new everyday tote. 

Black Hole MLC 45L
Patagonia
Reviews patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $139 (30% off)

One travel bag to rule them all. 

