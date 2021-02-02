Act Fast: Patagonia’s Winter Sale Is On
Before it rolls out its spring and summer collection, Patagonia is discounting tons of gear by up to 40 percent.
Patagonia is one outdoor gear brand that needs no introduction. (Though it is worth mentioning that it's been around for half a century, ever since founder Yvon Chouinard decided to start making climbing gear for himself and his friends.) Every year, as the company gets ready to unveil a new season gear, it quietly discounts a significant portion of its existing offerings by up to 40 percent.
From there, it's a webshop free-for-all, with desirable sizes and colors disappearing from digital shelves in moments. That sale is happening right now, and while it's nearing slim-pickings territory, there's still plenty of high-quality gear to go around. Some of our favorites, still available in at least some colors and sizes, are below.
$89 $44 (51% off)
100% organic heavyweight cotton makes this one of the toughest shirts in your closet.
$249 $149 (40% off)
This is a crazy deal on one of Patagonia's most coveted and versatile jackets.
$159 $111 (30% off)
Inspired by one of Yvon Chouinard's favorite original pieces, this pullover is made from entirely recycled materials.
$229 $160 (30% off)
This jacket is fire (that's also the name of the color).
$149 $104 (30% off)
This is the quintessential rain shell.
$499 $349 (30% off)
Deep winter is no match for this ultra warm parka.
$35 $24 (31% off)
This take on Patagonia's classic logo sends a timely message.
$199 $139 (30% off)
Retro vibes on a modern vest.
$28 $19 (32% off)
Your new go-to for all things snow.
$129 $64 (50% off)
This is your new everyday tote.
$199 $139 (30% off)
One travel bag to rule them all.