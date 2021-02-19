Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Some of the Best Home Office Chairs, Desks and More Are Now on Sale

Save money on office furniture, get more productive, then earn more money at work. It pays for itself.

By Tyler Chin
home office setup
Branch

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

So you want to buy some office furniture. Well lucky for you holdouts, two of our favorite brands have seriously discounted some of their best picks. Portland-based Fully is offering 15 percent off across all of its office chairs. This includes our pick for the best office chair for those who use a standing desk, Håg's Capisco Puls. Branch, a direct-to-consumer office furniture brand, is taking up to 25 percent off its desks, chairs and office accessories. Grab a great value office chair or one of the best-looking desks on the market. It's almost as if the folks at Branch and Fully know work-from-home life is the norm now.

SHOP NOW: BRANCH | SHOP NOW: FULLY

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Desk Chair
Fully
Fully
SHOP NOW

$299 $249 (17% off)

ReGeneration Desk Chair
Fully
Knoll
SHOP NOW

$610 $519 (15% off)

Office Desk
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$495 $445 (10% off)

Small Filing Cabinet
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$195 $155 (21% off)

Elevate Chair
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$409 $319 (22% off)

Ergonomic Chair
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$349 $299 (22% off)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Peep this Huge Adidas Ultraboost Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now
This Awesome Pack Highlights Lululemon's Big Sale
Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Save 30% Off Sitewide at Levi's
The Best Robo-Vac You Can Buy Is on Sale Right Now
Enjoy Deep Presidents' Day Discounts at Everlane
This Deal Will Fix Your Morning Alarm Anxiety