Save 50% on Iconic Persol Sunglasses
These Italian-made classics are steeply discounted.
Persol
Donned by pilots, race car drivers and style icons, Persol sunglasses are unquestionably cool. Few brands have withstood the test of time like Persol, which is just over a century old, earning it the right to be called a true classic. And whether it’s the Italian brand’s innovations, quality or cachet, you wouldn’t be faulted for wanting a pair for yourself. Today, you can save over 50 percent on classic frames from the brand.
