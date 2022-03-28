Today's Top Stories
Save Big on Iconic Persol Sunglasses, Including Steve McQueen's Favorite Shades

These Italian-made classics are rarely discounted.

By John Zientek
steve mqueen
Courtesy

Donned by pilots, race car drivers and style icons (and Steve McQueen, who is all three), Persol sunglasses are unquestionably cool. Few brands have withstood the test of time like Persol, which is just over a century old, earning it the right to be called a true classic. And whether it’s the Italian brand’s innovations, quality or cachet, you wouldn’t be faulted for wanting a pair for yourself.

Today, you can save up to 71 percent on classic and iconic frames thanks to this big sale at Woot. There are icons like the Steve McQueen foldable model alongside more affordable options that still boast a ton of style. Shop soon though, this deal will not last.

SAVE NOW

Persol Steve McQueen Pilot Polarized Sunglasses
Woot
Persol
SAVE NOW

$329 $179 (46% OFF)

Persol Steve McQueen Pilot Sunglasses
Woot
Persol
SAVE NOW

$329 $222 (33% OFF)

Persol PO3271S Rectangular Sunglasses
Woot
Persol
SAVE NOW

$341 $98 (71% OFF)

Persol Steve McQueen Pilot Polarized Sunglasses
Woot
Persol
SAVE NOW

$329 $179 (46% OFF)

