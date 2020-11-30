Today's Top Stories
Cyber Monday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
The Rarest and Deepest Discounts of Black Friday
100+ Cyber Monday Home & Furniture Deals to Shop
100+ Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
150+ Cyber Monday Outdoor Deals to Shop Right Now

Home Workspace Need A Refresh? ﻿Fully Has You Covered for One Last Day

If you're just now dialing in your WFH setup or need an upgrade, Fully has dropped prices sitewide for all of November.

standing desk converter
Fully

If you're still sitting in the Office Space-era chair you picked off the sidewalk outside your first apartment or feeling the ache in your back from hunching over your laptop on the kitchen table, you may need to upgrade your WFH setup. With more and more companies deciding that working from home is the future, making a few key purchases will improve your day-to-day and make your commute from the bedroom to the office something you look forward to in the morning.

Portland-based Fully is taking home offices up a notch with its smart, good-looking furniture designed to add movement and flow to your work day. Lucky for us, it is discounting everything on its site by 15 percent for the entire month of November with its Cyber November sale.

From its excellent ergonomic office chair to a standing desk converter that instantly doubles your working positions, Fully's office furniture can make your day more comfortable so you can focus on work and not the ache in your spine. The sale ends tonight, so jump on this one ASAP.

SHOP NOW

ReGeneration Desk Chair by Knoll
Fully
linksynergy.com
$519.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $610, Save 15%

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully
linksynergy.com
$475.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $559, Save 15%

Fully Cora Standing Desk Converter
Fully
linksynergy.com
$127.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $149, Save 15%

Fully Desk Chair
Fully
linksynergy.com
$254.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $299, Save 15%

Fully Cooper Standing Desk Converter
Fully
linksynergy.com
$254.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $299, Save 15%

Fully Jarvis Laptop Arm
Fully
linksynergy.com
$117.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $138, Save 15%

