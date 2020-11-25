Step Up Your Coffee Game With Oxo's Black Friday Deals
Oxo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with 20% off its highly-touted coffee gear.
Since we're all going to be spending a lot more time at home this winter, it seems like now might be the best time to invest in a more sophisticated coffee setup. Lucky for us, Oxo has marked down some of its excellent coffee and tea gear by 20 percent throughout November.
If you're looking to replace a Keurig or just love the simplicity of drip coffee, you need to check out its 8-cup Coffee Maker, which is touted by the Specialty Coffee Association as one of their certified home brewers — meaning it has been put through the wringer and is guaranteed to deliver a perfect brew. If you prefer to do things yourself, pick up an adjustable temperature pour-over kettle and French press.
Once you've got your coffee setup locked in, check out Oxo's sale on bakeware and add another quarantine-approved skill to your repertoire.
MSRP $225, Save 20%
Baristas grind their coffee just before brewing, and so should you.
MSRP $100, Save 20%
Dial in the perfect temperature for the perfect cup of coffee.
MSRP $100, Save 20%
If you're not ready to break the bank on the Burr Grinder with a scale, this one is an excellent starter choice.
MSRP $16, Save 20%
Making a precise, balanced cup of coffee has never been easier.
MSRP $200, Save 20%
When one cup in the morning just isn't enough.
MSRP $30, Save 20%
Keeping some cold brew ready in the fridge is never a bad idea. This maker keeps brewing simple and affordable.
