Step Up Your Coffee Game With Oxo's Early Black Friday Deals

Oxo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with 20% off its highly-touted coffee gear.

oxo 8 cup coffee maker
OXO

Since we're all going to be spending a lot more time at home this winter, it seems like now might be the best time to invest in a more sophisticated coffee setup. Lucky for us, Oxo has marked down some of its excellent coffee and tea gear by 20 percent throughout November.

If you're looking to replace a Keurig or just love the simplicity of drip coffee, you need to check out its 8-cup Coffee Maker, which is touted by the Specialty Coffee Association as one of their certified home brewers — meaning it has been put through the wringer and is guaranteed to deliver a perfect brew. If you prefer to do things yourself, pick up an adjustable temperature pour-over kettle and French press.

Once you've got your coffee setup locked in, check out Oxo's sale on bakeware and add another quarantine-approved skill to your repertoire.

8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
oxo.com
$136.00
MSRP $170, Save 20%

Simplicity, defined. 

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Integrated Scale
Oxo
OXO oxo.com
$180.00
MSRP $225, Save 20%

Baristas grind their coffee just before brewing, and so should you. 

Adjustable Temperature Pour-Over Kettle
Oxo
OXO oxo.com
$80.00
MSRP $100, Save 20%

Dial in the perfect temperature for the perfect cup of coffee.  

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Oxo
OXO oxo.com
$80.00
MSRP $100, Save 20%

If you're not ready to break the bank on the Burr Grinder with a scale, this one is an excellent starter choice. 

Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank
Oxo
OXO oxo.com
$13.00
MSRP $16, Save 20%

Making a precise, balanced cup of coffee has never been easier.   

OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
OXO oxo.com
$160.00
MSRP $200, Save 20%

When one cup in the morning just isn't enough. 

Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker
OXO oxo.com
$24.00
MSRP $30, Save 20%

Keeping some cold brew ready in the fridge is never a bad idea. This maker keeps brewing simple and affordable.

The 6 Best Coffee Makers of 2020
best coffee makers
Gear Patrol

The best coffee maker is the one that fits your kitchen, budget and style, but never compromises on excellent coffee.

