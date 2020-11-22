Step Up Your Coffee Game With Oxo's Early Black Friday Deals

Since we're all going to be spending a lot more time at home this winter, it seems like now might be the best time to invest in a more sophisticated coffee setup. Lucky for us, Oxo has marked down some of its excellent coffee and tea gear by 20 percent throughout November.

If you're looking to replace a Keurig or just love the simplicity of drip coffee, you need to check out its 8-cup Coffee Maker, which is touted by the Specialty Coffee Association as one of their certified home brewers — meaning it has been put through the wringer and is guaranteed to deliver a perfect brew. If you prefer to do things yourself, pick up an adjustable temperature pour-over kettle and French press.

Once you've got your coffee setup locked in, check out Oxo's sale on bakeware and add another quarantine-approved skill to your repertoire.

