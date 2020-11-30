Today's Top Stories
Some of Our Favorite Workout Clothes Are Cheaper Than Ever

Rhone is offering up 30% off for Cyber Monday.

black friday gear patrol rhone 5 full lead
Rhone

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Using some of the most innovative fabric technologies out there, Rhone has excelled, carving out a place in the world of workout clothing that has no shortage of competitors. From gold-infused tee shirts to superlative commuter gear, you really can't go wrong when it comes to picking out the best pieces from its collection. The best thing is, right now, you don't have to be picky.

This year, Rhone decided to go big for Cyber Monday, dropping its entire site 30 percent for the rest of November. You can pick up everything you need at an excellent price, whether you're looking for commuter gear, getting ready to head back to the gym, or just looking to add some versatility to your WFH wardrobe.

SHOP NOW

7-inch Unlined Workout Shorts
Rhone
rhone.com
$47.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $68, Save 30%

Swift Short Sleeve
Rhone
rhone.com
$47.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $68, Save 30%

Versatility Short
Rhone
Men's Workout Shorts rhone.com
$54.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $78, Save 30%

Spar Jogger
Rhone
rhone.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $128, Save 30%

Active Essentials Ankle Sock
Rhone
rhone.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $14, Save 30%

Reign Tech Short Sleeve
Rhone
rhone.com
$54.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $78, Save 30%

Commuter Pant
Rhone
rhone.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $128, Save 30%

