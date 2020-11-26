Today's Top Stories
Cyber Week Has Started at Floyd, One of Our Favorite Home Brands

Save up to $125 on some of Floyd's best pieces.

sofa
Floyd

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Cyber week is starting a bit early over at Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd. Simple in design and simple to put together, Floyd's products are the ideal upgrade whether you're ready to ditch your old Ikea furniture or just need to affordably elevate your space. Made from premium materials and boasting exceptional design, Floyd is a brand that is definitely punching above its weight.

Right now, the furniture maker is offering up to $125 off with code CYBR20 through Cyber Monday. Floyd is even throwing in a free gift while supplies last, so be sure to order ASAP as we won't be surprised if some of these pieces sell out fast.

SHOP NOW

The Floyd Sofa
Floyd
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$1195 $1045 ($150 off)

Stain resistant and easy to build, this sofa is practical and good-looking. 

The Floyd Platform Bed
Floyd
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$995 $870 ($125 off)

This minimal frame gives you the chance to add a headboard or storage under the bed as your needs evolve. 

The Floyd Shelving System
Floyd
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$685 $610 ($75 off)

A modular system that is easy to build and easy to expand. 

The Floyd Standing Desk
Floyd
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$875 $750 ($125 off)

With WFH the new normal, a standing desk in your home is a must. 

The Floyd Table/Desk
Floyd
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$595 $520 ($75 off) 

This versatile piece is at home in the kitchen or the office. 

The Floyd Coffee Table
Floyd
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$425 $350 ($75 off)

This is the perfect companion to Floyd's sofa. 

The Floyd Media Console
Floyd
floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$645 $570 ($75 off)

Best suited for quarantine binges and video game marathons.

