Miss Out on Cyber Monday? Here Are 15 Deals Still Going for Cyber Week
If Thanksgiving leftovers had you in a food coma these past few days, don't worry, you didn't miss all the deals.
Whether you've been nursing a Thanksgiving food hangover or a regular old hangover hangover, it's possible that you missed some of the best prices of the year. Fear not, because there are still excellent deals to be had. We decided to do the (turkey) leg work for you, sorting through all of the deals that have gone beyond Cyber Monday and picking out some of our favorites. So shake off the last lingering bit of tryptophan and get your wallet ready, because most of these deals end today.
$199 $175 (Save $14)
On-the-go relief perfect for traveling. Deal ends today.
$737 $353 (Save $384)
This chair might actually make you want to sit at your desk all day.
$79 $67 w/ code THANKS15 (Save $12)
These are, as the name implies, wicked good moccasins. Which is why they're our best overall slippers pick. Deal ends tonight.
$145 (THIS DEAL HAS ENDED)
Don't wait to get an insane deal on this cult-favorite pan. Sale ends tonight.
$299 $199 (Save $100)
Block out the noise with these headphones from Bose, one of the biggest names in audio.
$195 $48 (Save $147)
A wool cashmere blend for under $50? This seems too good to be true. Sale ends tonight.
$1,495 $995 w/ code CYBERMONDAY20 (Save $500)
This smart home workout system makes a great gift for anyone (yourself included) needing to buckle down about staying in shape during pandemic times.
$148 $74 (Save $74)
Stay warm in this fleece packed with features. Plus, Huckberry plants a tree for every order placed today.
$350 $250 (Save $100)
Dyson is known for exceptional vacuums and this is no exception. Offer ends 12/5.
$348 $244 (Save $104)
Don't let their good looks fool you, these boots are tough as nails and will only get better with age.
$249 $150 (Save $149)
Topo Designs makes some of the best looking packs around, and this heritage edition is no exception.
$220 $132 (Save $88)
This jacket boasts ec0-friendly insulation and a DWR coating to keep you dry.
$98 $59 w/ code SLEIGHFUL (Save $39)
The perfect combination of chinos and joggers help you add a touch of class your WFH uniform without sacrificing comfort. Sale runs through this week.
$895 $775 w/ code CYBR20 (Save $125)
This desk that instantly improves any WFH setup. Deal ends today.
$200 $120 w/ code BRINGJOY (Save $80)
These hikers are the perfect blend of street and mountain style. Deal ends today.