Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Miss Out on Cyber Monday? Here Are 15 Deals Still Going for Cyber Week

If Thanksgiving leftovers had you in a food coma these past few days, don't worry, you didn't miss all the deals.

always pan
Our Place

Whether you've been nursing a Thanksgiving food hangover or a regular old hangover hangover, it's possible that you missed some of the best prices of the year. Fear not, because there are still excellent deals to be had. We decided to do the (turkey) leg work for you, sorting through all of the deals that have gone beyond Cyber Monday and picking out some of our favorites. So shake off the last lingering bit of tryptophan and get your wallet ready, because most of these deals end today.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Theragun Mini
Theragun
theragun theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $175 (Save $14)

On-the-go relief perfect for traveling. Deal ends today. 

READ OUR HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN REVIEW 

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Wayfair
Steelcase wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737 $353 (Save $384)

This chair might actually make you want to sit at your desk all day. 

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
LL Bean
LL Bean llbean.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $67 w/ code THANKS15 (Save $12)

These are, as the name implies, wicked good moccasins. Which is why they're our best overall slippers pick. Deal ends tonight. 

READ OUR BEST SLIPPERS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145 (THIS DEAL HAS ENDED)

Don't wait to get an insane deal on this cult-favorite pan. Sale ends tonight. 

READ OUR ALWAYS PAN REVIEW

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Amazon
Bose amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $199 (Save $100)

Block out the noise with these headphones from Bose, one of the biggest names in audio. 

SEE MORE DEALS ON HEADPHONES

Naadam Shawl Cardigan
Naadam
naadam.co
SHOP NOW

$195 $48 (Save $147)

A wool cashmere blend for under $50? This seems too good to be true. Sale ends tonight. 

READ OUR BEST CARDIGANS GUIDE 

Mirror
Mirror
Mirror mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1,495 $995 w/ code CYBERMONDAY20 (Save $500)

This smart home workout system makes a great gift for anyone (yourself included) needing to buckle down about staying in shape during pandemic times. 

HOW TO BUILD A HOME GYM GUIDE

Hill City High Pile Fleece Jacket
Huckberry
Hill City huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $74 (Save $74)

Stay warm in this fleece packed with features. Plus, Huckberry plants a tree for every order placed today. 

READ OUR FLEECE JACKETS GUIDE

Dyson V7 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson Dyson
SHOP NOW

$350 $250 (Save $100)

Dyson is known for exceptional vacuums and this is no exception. Offer ends 12/5. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Taylor Stitch Ranch Boot
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$348 $244 (Save $104)

Don't let their good looks fool you, these boots are tough as nails and will only get better with age. 

READ OUR CHELSEA BOOTS GUIDE

Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Huckberry
Topo Designs huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $150 (Save $149)

Topo Designs makes some of the best looking packs around, and this heritage edition is no exception. 

READ OUR BACKPACKS GUIDE

The North Face Thermoball Eco
Backcountry
The North Face backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $132 (Save $88)

This jacket boasts ec0-friendly insulation and a DWR coating to keep you dry. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Bonobos Off Duty Pant
Bonobos
Bonobos Bonobos
SHOP NOW

$98 $59 w/ code SLEIGHFUL (Save $39)

The perfect combination of chinos and joggers help you add a touch of class your WFH uniform without sacrificing comfort. Sale runs through this week. 

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Floyd Standing Desk
Floyd
Floyd floydhome.com
SHOP NOW

$895 $775 w/ code CYBR20 (Save $125)

This desk that instantly improves any WFH setup. Deal ends today. 

READ OUR STANDING DESKS GUIDE 

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker
adidas
adidas adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $120 w/ code BRINGJOY (Save $80)

These hikers are the perfect blend of street and mountain style. Deal ends today. 

READ OUR HIKING BOOTS GUIDE 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Taylor Stitch's 30% Cyber Week Sale Ends Today
This Under-the-Radar Japanese Furniture Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
L.L. Bean’s Iconic Bean Boots Are 15% Off Today
The Perfect Stress-Relieving Gift Is on Sale
Peep this Huge Adidas Ultraboost Cyber Monday Sale
The Best Deals on Headphones and Wireless Earbuds
One of the Best Workout Shoes Is Just $60 Today
Nike's OG Killshot Sneakers are Finally on Sale
Wayfair Cyber Monday Deals: What to Buy
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Camping Blankets