Shop Some of Cole Haan's Best Shoes and Boots at A Huge Discount
No matter which gap in your shoe rack you're trying to fill, this sale has you covered.
If you're looking to bolster your shoe selection going into winter or you need a gift for the footwear aficionado in your life, Cole Haan probably has something you're looking for on sale.
From slick waterproof hiker boots that feature Cole Haan's signature ZERØGRAND soles (including the pictured Chelsea version) for trodding the rain soak streets to a trainer that works as well in a workout class as it does at the office, this sale offers hundreds of options and a surprisingly strong array of sizes, considering we've already passed Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We rounded up a few of our favorites below to get you started.
$320 $120 (60% off)
This hiker pairs a waterproof leather upper with a lightweight ZERØGRAND sole for the perfect boot to protect your feet through any weather.
$320 $120 (60% off)
This handsome chukka goes with anything and features a premium GRANDFØAM footbed for all-day comfort.
$170 $70 (59% off)
Add some texture to your fit with these ultralight Oxfords.
$300 $70 (70% off)
No closet is complete without a timeless penny loafer.
$250 $75 (70% off)
This boot draws from workboot and classic Chelsea silhouettes for a style that will look even better with age.
$180 $70 (60% off)
Wear these to a workout class in the morning then pair them with some joggers for a refined athleisure look.