Shop Some of Cole Haan's Best Shoes and Boots at A Huge Discount

No matter which gap in your shoe rack you're trying to fill, this sale has you covered.

a chelsea boot
Cole Haan

If you're looking to bolster your shoe selection going into winter or you need a gift for the footwear aficionado in your life, Cole Haan probably has something you're looking for on sale.

From slick waterproof hiker boots that feature Cole Haan's signature ZERØGRAND soles (including the pictured Chelsea version) for trodding the rain soak streets to a trainer that works as well in a workout class as it does at the office, this sale offers hundreds of options and a surprisingly strong array of sizes, considering we've already passed Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We rounded up a few of our favorites below to get you started.

SHOP NOW

ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot
Cole Haan
Cole Haan colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$320 $120 (60% off)

This hiker pairs a waterproof leather upper with a lightweight ZERØGRAND sole for the perfect boot to protect your feet through any weather. 

Cole Haan Gramercy Chukka
Cole Haan
Cole Haan colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$320 $120 (60% off)

This handsome chukka goes with anything and features a premium GRANDFØAM footbed for all-day comfort. 

Cole Haan Feathercraft Grand Oxford
Cole Haan
Cole Haan colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $70 (59% off)

Add some texture to your fit with these ultralight Oxfords. 

Cole Haan Warner Grand Penny Loafer
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $70 (70% off)

No closet is complete without a timeless penny loafer. 

Cole Haan Morris Chelsea Boot
Cole Haan
Cole Haan colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $75 (70% off)

This boot draws from workboot and classic Chelsea silhouettes for a style that will look even better with age. 

GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $70 (60% off)

Wear these to a workout class in the morning then pair them with some joggers for a refined athleisure look.  

