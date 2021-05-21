Today's Top Stories
Shop Some of Cole Haan's Best Shoes and Boots at a Huge Discount

No matter which gap in your shoe rack you're trying to fill, this sale has you covered.

cole haan
Cole haan

If you're looking to bolster your shoe selection going into summer or you need a gift for the footwear aficionado in your life, Cole Haan probably has something you're looking for during its Get Ready for Summer sale, which runs through 5/27.

From slick waterproof hiker boots that feature Cole Haan's signature ZERØGRAND soles for trodding the rain soak streets to a trainer that works as well in a workout class as it does at the office, this sale offers hundreds of options and a surprisingly strong array of sizes, considering we've already passed Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We rounded up a few of our favorites below to get you started.

SHOP NOW

GrandPrø Rally Court Sneaker
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $90 (40% off)

Warner Grand Penny Loafer
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $100 (66% off)

ZERØGRAND Overtake All-Terrain Runner
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $84 (40% off)

Morris Plain Oxford
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $100 (50% off)

Somerset Venetian Driver
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $90 (44% off)

Williams Cap Toe Oxford
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $110 (50% off)

ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot
Cole Haan
Cole Haan colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$320 $99 (69% off)

This hiker pairs a waterproof leather upper with a lightweight ZERØGRAND sole for the perfect boot to protect your feet through any weather. 

GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker
Cole Haan
colehaan.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $100 (44% off)

Wear these to a workout class in the morning then pair them with some joggers for a refined athleisure look.  

