Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

J.Crew Is Offering Up a Huge 48-Hour Sale

Get 48% off almost everything on the site, plus free shipping.

jcrew
J.Crew

When it comes to American fashion, few are more well-known than J.Crew. The brand does so many things well, making it almost impossible to have any restraint when prices drop (I'm having a hard time not building up a $1,000 cart just writing this).

Right now, J.Crew is having a 48-hour sale that includes free shipping on all orders and 48 percent off almost everything, including sale items, with code 48hours. Some of the items, like cashmere sweaters, are only 20 percent off, but still, that is a slick deal on something rarely discounted like cashmere. Head over to J.Crew now because sizes are sure to sell out.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
J.Crew Heavyweight Blanket Cloth Shirt-Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $67 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)

This plaid shirt jacket layers well and looks great on its own. 

J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Pant in Stretch Brushed Twill
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $47 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)

Brushed twill makes for a sweatpant-like feel while the chino styling makes these ready for anything. 

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Blazer
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$328 $171 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)

J.Crew's classic Ludlow suiting is perfect for any occasion and this blazer is no exception. 

J.Crew Fair Isle Wool-Blend Ssocks
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$25 $13 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)

Festive wool socks that will keep your toes warm all winter. 

J.Crew French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $36 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)

With endless ways to be worn, the crewneck sweatshirt is a must-have in every closet. 

Wallace & Barnes Pleated Military Officer's Chino
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $42 w/ code 48 hours (Save 67%)

Pleats are back. Mix with a military-inspired fit and you've got the perfect pairing. 

Wallace & Barnes Chore Jacket in Duck Canvas
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $87 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)

A timeless silhouette inspired by Bill Cunningham's iconic coat

J.Crew Cashmere Donegal Sweater
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $94 w/ code 48hours (Save 20%)

Cashmere is still the standard for luxury, so when you can pick it up for less than $100, you do it. 

Wallace & Barnes Sherpa-lined Duck Canvas Shirt-Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $77 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)

Sherpa lining and classic styling make this the perfect coat whether you're headed to the barn or to the pub. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
27 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts at This REI Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Save $2,100 on a Badass Mountain Bike Today
The Best "Dumb" Phone Is Cheaper Than Ever
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Recover like a Champ with This On-Sale Solution
An Awesome Adventure Backpack Is Super Cheap
L.L. Bean’s Iconic Bean Boots Are 30% Off Today