Getting Fit in 2021? Nike's Sale Has a Shoe For That

Something I've learned in 2020 is that getting outside and exercising really does have some amazing benefits. Who knew? Adding walks, runs, hikes, and workouts to my schedule, and sticking to that schedule, has worked wonders for not only my physical health, but mental health as well. If you've found yourself bolstering your fitness schedule and are looking to continue into 2021, I recommend doing it with a fresh pair of shoes. Not only is it important to get new shoes to keep your feet and muscles happy, new shoes just make you feel good, which is sometimes the most important thing.

Nike is the undisputed champion of, well, any type of shoe, so heading to its website seems like an ideal place to start looking for the shoe to kick off the new year. We rounded up five of our favorites that are on sale now — from throwback hikers with modern detailing to a shoe that gets to know you the more you run.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike
nike nike.com
Flyknit is Nike's proprietary upper that gives its shoes a sock-like feel for serious comfort. 

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit
Nike
nike nike.com
Thousands of beads packed in the soles provide a cushioning experience that is unique to your stride.

Nike Renew Run
Nike
nike nike.com
Made with the everyday runner in mind, this shoe excels at daily jogs or walks around the neighborhood. 

Nike ACG Zoom Air AO
Nike
nike nike.com
These 90s inspired hiking shoes look killer on the street but also can crush a mountain trail. 

Nike React Element 55
Nike
nike nike.com
Add a touch of style to your casual workouts and jaunts about town. 

