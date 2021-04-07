Today's Top Stories
Getting Fit in 2021? Nike's Sale Has a Shoe For That

From WOD to walk, Nike has a sale pick for everyone.

nike running
Nike

If you've found yourself bolstering your fitness schedule throughout the pandemic and are looking to continue long into 2021, I recommend doing it with a fresh pair of shoes. Not only is it important to get new shoes to keep your feet and muscles happy, new shoes just make you feel good, which is sometimes the most important thing.

Nike is the undisputed champion of, well, any type of shoe, so heading to its website seems like an ideal place to start looking for the shoe to kick off the new year. We rounded up four of our favorites that are on sale now — including some of Nike's best running shoes.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike
nike
$200 $171 (15% off)

Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike
nike
$160 $108 (32% off)

Flyknit is Nike's proprietary upper that gives its shoes a sock-like feel for serious comfort.  

Nike Renew Run
Nike
nike
$90 $43 (52% off)

Made with the everyday runner in mind, this shoe excels at daily jogs or walks around the neighborhood. 

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike
nike
$120 $82 (31% off)

The Pegasus is a quintessential Nike running shoe that now features its exceptional Air Zoom tech. 

