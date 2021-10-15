Today's Top Stories
5 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

By Will Porter
q timex
Courtesy

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

If you're looking to cop a new watch, Timex is running a sale where you can get 20 percent off a bunch of options with the code AUTUMN20. We've picked out a few standouts below but feel free to shop the entire sale to find your watch for fall.

Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex
Timex
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
Timex
$179 $143 (20% OFF)

Navi XL 41mm Silicone Strap Watch
Timex
Timex
$129 $103 (20% OFF)

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
Timex
$179 $143 (20% OFF)

Standard Chronograph 41mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex
Timex
$109 $87 (20% OFF)

