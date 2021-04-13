Today's Top Stories
1
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

5 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Go on, your WFH drip will thank you.

timex x todd snyder
Todd Snyder

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

If you're looking to cop a new watch, Timex has dropped prices on many of its watches by 25 percent today only — just use code SAVE25. So if you've been waiting on a midcentury-inspired piece (I'm wearing a Marlin right now and highly recommend it) or want to pick up a simple chronograph, now is the time.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $134 (25% off) 

Timex X Todd Snyder MS-1
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $119 (25% off)

Timex Milano XL 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $89 (25% off)

Timex Fairfield Chronograph 41mm
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$109 $82 (25% off)

Timex Standard 40mm
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $59 (25% off) 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Organize on a Budget with The Container Store
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get a Rare Deal on Garrett Leight Sunglasses
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Get These Headphones for 25% off Right Now
Hoka Is Having a Big Sale on Its Top Running Shoes
These Insanely Handy Food Storage Bags Are on Sale
Outfit Your Outdoor Space With This Rare Sale
Save on the Perfect Portable Fire Pit
Level-Up Your Boot Game with This Collection