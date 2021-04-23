6 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

If you're looking to cop a new watch, Timex has dropped prices on many of its watches by up to 25 percent. For watches it applies to over $99 you get 25 percent off, for applicable watches $49+ you get 15 percent off when using the code SAVEMORE. So if you've been waiting on a new everyday driver, or a watch for dad, now is the time.

