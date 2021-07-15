7 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Don't miss out! Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day! To stay on top of all the best deals still going, visit and bookmark this page.

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

If you're looking to cop a new watch, Timex is running a sale with savings up to 50 percent, no code necessary. We've picked out a few standouts below but feel free to shop the entire sale to find your watch for summer.

SAVE NOW