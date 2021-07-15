Today's Top Stories
7 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Go on, your WFH drip will thank you.

By Will Porter
watch
Courtesy

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

If you're looking to cop a new watch, Timex is running a sale with savings up to 50 percent, no code necessary. We've picked out a few standouts below but feel free to shop the entire sale to find your watch for summer.

SAVE NOW

Q Timex 38mm Stainless Steel Expansion Band Watch
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX

$179 $125 (30% OFF)

Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound Leather Strap Watch
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

Timex X Todd Snyder MS-1 Fabric Strap Maritime Sport
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX

$158 $110 (30% OFF)

Navi XL 41mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX.COM

$149 $119 (20% OFF)

Navi XL 41mm Fabric Strap Watch
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX

$129 $90 (30% OFF)

Expedition Chrono-Alarm-Timer 34mm Nylon Strap Watch
Timex
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX.COM

$50 $36 (28% OFF)

MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm Nylon Strap Watch
Timex
Timex
SHOP AT TIMEX.COM

$119 $95 (20% OFF)

