7 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now
Get 20% off at Timex, just in time to pick up that last-minute holiday gift for someone else (or yourself).
After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.
Just in time for holiday gifting, Timex has dropped prices on many of its watches by 20 percent — you just need the code JOLLY20. So if you've been waiting on a midcentury-inspired piece (I'm wearing a Marlin Hand-Wound right now and highly recommend) or want to pick up one of those Timex x Todd Snyder collabs, now is the time.
$179 $143 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)
A reissue of a Timex from the 70s, this piece is period correct but boasts modern movement.
$259 $207 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)
If you love the Marlin but want to add a bit of color, check out this eye-catching green model. Getting a watch with day/date is also a plus.
$138 $110 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)
With a classic bullseye face pulled from the Timex archive, this Todd Snyder-approved watch is perfect for everyday wear.
$259 $207 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)
A classy take on the Marlin with automatic movement and a date window, this watch dresses up any outfit.
$129 $103 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)
A modern take on one of Timex's earliest dive watches.
$119 $95 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)
This military-inspired aluminum field watch has been updated with a chronograph and aluminum case for lightweight strength.
$199 $159 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)
This beauty looks like it was pulled straight from the 1960s. Move over Don Draper.