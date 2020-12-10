Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

7 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Get 20% off at Timex, just in time to pick up that last-minute holiday gift for someone else (or yourself).

timex watch
Timex

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

Just in time for holiday gifting, Timex has dropped prices on many of its watches by 20 percent — you just need the code JOLLY20. So if you've been waiting on a midcentury-inspired piece (I'm wearing a Marlin Hand-Wound right now and highly recommend) or want to pick up one of those Timex x Todd Snyder collabs, now is the time.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $143 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)

A reissue of a Timex from the 70s, this piece is period correct but boasts modern movement. 

HOW THE Q SWEPT THE WATCH WORLD OFF IT'S FEET

Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm with Day Date
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$259 $207 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)

If you love the Marlin but want to add a bit of color, check out this eye-catching green model. Getting a watch with day/date is also a plus. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE DRESS WATCHES 

Timex X Todd Snyder MOD Inspired
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $110 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)

With a classic bullseye face pulled from the Timex archive, this Todd Snyder-approved watch is perfect for everyday wear. 

THIS DESIGNER IS BEHIND TIMEX'S WATCHES LATELY

Timex Marlin 40mm Automatic
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$259 $207 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)

A classy take on the Marlin with automatic movement and a date window, this watch dresses up any outfit. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NEW WATCHES OF 2020

Timex Navi XL 41mm
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $103 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)

A modern take on one of Timex's earliest dive watches. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST DIVE WATCHES

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $95 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)

This military-inspired aluminum field watch has been updated with a chronograph and aluminum case for lightweight strength. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST FIELD WATCHES

Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $159 (20% off w/ code JOLLY20)

This beauty looks like it was pulled straight from the 1960s. Move over Don Draper. 

HOW TO BUY A TIMEX WATCH

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Amazon's Having a Huge Roomba Sale Right Now
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save on Suits for Later at Indochino's Suit Sale
36 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
Nike Has a Sale Shoe For Everyone
Cole Haan Is Offering Up to 76% Off
Some of the Best Workout Shoes Are Just $62 Today
Save $40 on a Sonos One, Save $80 If You Buy Two
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
This Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker Is on Sale