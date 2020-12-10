7 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

After decades of ups and downs, Timex has firmly planted itself in the American zeitgeist with its affordable watches and combination of vintage and modern looks. If you grew up poking around the watch section at all, there was likely a Timex or two gazing back up at you — whether it was a digital watch dripping in 80s nostalgia or a classic, no-frills automatic timepiece. The brand has continued its rise, gaining steam with watch aficionados everywhere, including American fashion stalwart Todd Snyder.

Just in time for holiday gifting, Timex has dropped prices on many of its watches by 20 percent — you just need the code JOLLY20. So if you've been waiting on a midcentury-inspired piece (I'm wearing a Marlin Hand-Wound right now and highly recommend) or want to pick up one of those Timex x Todd Snyder collabs, now is the time.

