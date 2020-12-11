Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Todd Snyder Is Having a Huge Holiday Sale

Hundreds of items on sale, from Todd Snyder staples to some of its best collaborations.

cpo jacket
Todd Snyder

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Having worked at Ralph Lauren, Gap, and J.Crew, it is safe to say that Todd Snyder knows American fashion. Blending workwear and tailoring, along with an injection of sportswear, he has created a brand of his own that is one of the best representations of Americana style we see today. He has also made noise lately with his collaborations — most notably with Timex and Champion. The amalgamation of these American stalwarts has made for fine heritage pieces that go with anything and can be worn for a lifetime (and also won't break the bank).

Your wallet is going to get a little lighter, but by a lot, if you decide to hop over to Todd Snyder and shop the Winter Sale. There are hundreds of items on sale, ranging from full suits to corduroy trousers and the aforementioned Timex and Champion collabs. Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or bulking up your own WFH wardrobe, this sale has something for any closet.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Heavyweight Popover Hoodie Sweatshirt in Salt and Pepper
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)

We say this over and over with Todd Snyder, but this hoodie really is a staple piece. 

Todd Snyder Slim Fit Japanese Selvedge Jean
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder Todd Snyder
SHOP NOW

$198 $129 (34% off)

Black denim is a must-have in any closet — extra style points for selvedge.

Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in Olive
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $199 (33% off)

This military-inspired jacket is an excellent layering piece that works with any style. 

Heavyweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant in Black
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $89 (24% off)

WFH fits don't have to be frumpy. 

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Todd Snyder
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $109 (21% off)

This watch features a face straight from the Timex archive. 

Colorblock Turtlenck Sweatshirt in Hunter Green
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $99 (33% off)

Add a colorblock flourish to a turtleneck and you have your winter go-to. 

Todd Snyder Corgi Tri Color Irish Donegal Wool Socks
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $39 (13% off)

Irish Donegal wool is the perfect material to keep your toes warm without turning your shoe into an oven. 

Clarks Wallabee Boot In Olive
Todd Snyder
Clarks toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $129 (24% off)

From 90s hip hop to 2020 — Wallabees are always a hit. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
A Bunch of Solid Wireless Headphones Are on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
35 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
Awesome Camp Blankets Are on Sale Right Now
Save $100 on the Best Smart Lock for Most Homes
Amazon's Having a Huge Roomba Sale Right Now
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Save on Suits for Later at Indochino's Suit Sale
7 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now
Nike Has a Sale Shoe For Everyone