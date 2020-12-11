Todd Snyder Is Having a Huge Holiday Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Having worked at Ralph Lauren, Gap, and J.Crew, it is safe to say that Todd Snyder knows American fashion. Blending workwear and tailoring, along with an injection of sportswear, he has created a brand of his own that is one of the best representations of Americana style we see today. He has also made noise lately with his collaborations — most notably with Timex and Champion. The amalgamation of these American stalwarts has made for fine heritage pieces that go with anything and can be worn for a lifetime (and also won't break the bank).

Your wallet is going to get a little lighter, but by a lot, if you decide to hop over to Todd Snyder and shop the Winter Sale. There are hundreds of items on sale, ranging from full suits to corduroy trousers and the aforementioned Timex and Champion collabs. Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or bulking up your own WFH wardrobe, this sale has something for any closet.

