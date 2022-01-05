Today's Top Stories
Save up to 50% During Todd Snyder's Winter Sale

Hundreds of items are on sale, from Todd Snyder staples to some of its best collaborations.

By Will Porter
man in coat
Todd Snyder

Having worked at Ralph Lauren, Gap, and J.Crew, it is safe to say that Todd Snyder knows American fashion. Blending workwear and tailoring, along with an injection of sportswear, he has created a brand of his own that is one of the best representations of Americana style we see today. He has also made noise lately with his collaborations — most notably with Timex and Champion. The amalgamation of these American stalwarts has made for fine heritage pieces that go with anything and can be worn for a lifetime (and also won't break the bank).

Your wallet is going to get a little lighter, however, if you decide to hop over to Todd Snyder and shop the Winter Sale, thanks to an extra 30% off with code WINTER30. Scroll down to see a few of our favorites that are on sale.

SAVE NOW

Midweight Quarter Zip Sweatshirt in Original Navy
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$168 $97 (42% OFF)

Alpaca Cardigan in Olive
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$288 $139 (52% OFF)

Flannel Camp Collar Shirt in Grey Blanket Stripe
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$178 $90 (49% OFF)

Japanese Quilted Chore Coat
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$398 $209 (47% OFF)

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Sage
Courtesy
L.L.Bean
SAVE NOW

$249 $118 (53% OFF)

Clarks Wallabee Low Tumeric Camo in Orange
Courtesy
Clarks
SAVE NOW

$170 $97 (43% OFF)

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool/Cashmere Watch Cap in Charcoal Heather Colorblock
Courtesy
L.L.Bean
SAVE NOW

$50 $27 (46% OFF)

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Embroidered Sweatshirt Hoodie in Charcoal Heather
Courtesy
L.L.Bean
SAVE NOW

$149 $83 (44% OFF)

