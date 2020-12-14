Today's Top Stories
These Solid Everyday Shoes Are Now 30% Off

Seavees' laidback vibes are effortless — perfect for weekend errands or slipping on around the house.

shoes
SeaVees

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

With the introduction of its groundbreaking ad strategy in the 60s, SeaVees made its mark — bringing sophistication to casual footwear. The brand was created to deliver laid-back California style to the masses with sneakers that were nice enough for a dinner party but as easy to wear as a sneaker. One look at today's footwear landscape and you'll know that SeaVees was successful.

SeaVees offers up shoes that are ideal for summer months but also double as a comfy house shoe for the winter — they're easy to wear, go with anything and never go out of style. Right now you can get up to 30 percent off in their sale section, but head over now, sizes are limited.

Seavees Hermosa
Seavees
Seavees seavees.com
$88 $61 (30% off) 

These lace-ups are a classic take on the tennis shoe that look as good with jeans as they do with swim trunks. 

Seavees Legend Leather
Seavees
seavees.com
$110 $77 (30% off) 

A Seavees essential. Upgraded with leather uppers make these perfect for work and play.  

Seavees California Special
Seavees
seavees.com
$115 $80 (30% 0ff)

These hi-tops are a callback to the iconic Ford Mustang and '60s style. 

Seavees Huntington Middie
Seavees
seavees.com
$100 $70 (30% off)

Whether you're running to the bodega or just stripped off your wetsuit, these slip-ons are essential.  

Seavees Hawthorne Slip On Standard
Seavees
seavees.com
$75 $52 (30% off)

For when you need to show that you mean business, but in a casual way. 

