These Solid Everyday Shoes Are Now 30% Off

With the introduction of its groundbreaking ad strategy in the 60s, SeaVees made its mark — bringing sophistication to casual footwear. The brand was created to deliver laid-back California style to the masses with sneakers that were nice enough for a dinner party but as easy to wear as a sneaker. One look at today's footwear landscape and you'll know that SeaVees was successful.

SeaVees offers up shoes that are ideal for summer months but also double as a comfy house shoe for the winter — they're easy to wear, go with anything and never go out of style. Right now you can get up to 30 percent off in their sale section, but head over now, sizes are limited.

