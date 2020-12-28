Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Upgrade Your WFH Setup For 2021 With These Deals

No matter how bad you want it to be, your bed is not the optimal home workstation.

chair
Branch

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Many of us have been working from home for quite some time now, and I know it sounds like we keep repeating ourselves, but you really should get used to it. Even if things change over the next year or so, many businesses are still considering hybrid WFH/office schedules, assuring that many hours will be spent in the abode. When it comes to your home office, you may have nailed down the essentials this year — a good desk or chair to work with, perhaps, but your home workspace is much more than just two pieces. It is time to consider a new bookshelf or lamp as part of your work setup, as these things can make your space more comfortable, organized and provide a better background for your daily Zoom meetings.

There are a ton of great sales on home office goods out there right now, so we dug around and found a few of our favorite options to get you started, whether you're going with a mid-century modern set up or just like to keep things comfortable and minimal.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch
Branch Branch
SHOP NOW

$349 $289 (17% off)

Built-in Italy, this chair features seven points of adjustment, making this a chair to fit anyone. This is our pick for the best desk chair under $300

Williston Forge Liverpool Writing Desk
Wayfair
Williston Forge wayfair.com
$121.90
SHOP NOW

$200 $150 (25% off)

This simple writing desk looks great, is easy to put together, has open storage, and won't break the bank. 

All Modern Elenora Conference Chair
All Modern
All Modern All Modern
SHOP NOW

$420 $260 (38% off)

Worthy of a 1960s Madison Avenue conference room, this chair screams mid-century but still has all of the bells and whistles you need to be comfortable. 

All Modern Hingham 58.5" Arched Floor Lamp
All Modern
allmodern.com
SHOP NOW

$181 $139 (23% off)

A good lamp is essential for Zoom calls — not only does it keep your face lit, but it also doubles as good background fodder. 

All Modern Lukas Etagere Bookcase
All Modern
All Modern All Modern
SHOP NOW

$822 $610 (26% off)

If you're sticking with the mid-century modern design, this bookcase is a versatile, and extremely fun, piece to add to your home office. 

Design Within Reach Anything Scissors
Design Within Reach
dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $12 (40% off)

Nothing is more frustrating than searching everywhere for a pair of scissors. Trust us when we say it is worth keeping them in their own stand right within arms reach. 

Design Within Reach PC Task Lamp
Design Within Reach
dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $316 (20% off)

If a floor lamp takes up too much space or is a little over the top for your setup, this task lamp has a small footprint and looks good on any desk. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Shop Mr Porter's Huge End-of-Year Sale Right Now
One of the Most Durable Coolers Is 30% Off Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save on Suits for Later at Indochino's Suit Sale
Enjoy Deep Discounts on Everlane to Close out 2020
Save at Least 50% at Filson’s Winter Sale
Bye Bye, Hill City. Hello 50% Off
Get Cozy for Winter with 15% off at Brooklinen
Huckberry's End of Year Sale Is Here
How to Get a Discount at Warby Parker
Save $100 on Dyson's V10 Cordless Vacuum