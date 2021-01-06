Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Warm Up With L.L. Bean's Winter Sale
This sale is hotter than an après ski campfire.
When I think back to being a California kid and heading to the snow with my family, L.L. Bean was the brand that kept us all outfitted for the rare day in the freezing cold. For much of the country, though, snow was a guarantee. Luckily, L.L. Bean was there for those poor souls, too. Today, the brand is still a classic, making gear that stands up to the harshest conditions and stays true to its Maine roots.
Right now they're having a huge sale, with over 300 items discounted in the men's section alone. I'd recommend checking out discounted Bean Boots and iconic Todd Snyder collab first, but, honestly, you couldn't go wrong with any selection.
$179 $139 (22% off)
Winter is here and, for many of us, going to be a cold one. The time for a parka has come.
$70 $55 (21% off)
This sweatshirt takes its styling from collegiate designs of the past and combines it with a shearling collar and kangaroo pocket for ultimate comfort.
$129 $100 (22% off)
A unique take on one of the most well-known boots around, this edition of the Bean Boot looks great and still packs in everything you love about the Maine retailer's iconic silhouette.
$89 $75 (16% off)
This popover anorak is perfect for lazy days at home or layering up for a big day out in the woods. Made with a brushed wool blend, this flannel is extra warm and abrasion-resistant.
$189 $149 (21% off)
Sizing is a bit limited, but if you are a medium or large, this vest is a steal. Any Todd Snyder collaboration is one we are very much in favor of.
$50 $40 (20% off)
Another pick from L.L. Bean's Todd Snyder collab, this t-shirt captures the essence of Americana. Who doesn't love a Bean Boot?
$199 $80 (60%)
The heritage styling of this jacket takes us straight back to the old days, tossing snowballs and sledding down the biggest hill we could find. This one, however, has all the updated materials you need to stay extra warm.
$269 $179 (33% off)
Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.
$149 $119 (20% off)
This wool jacket has warmth for days and adds some mountain town chic to your closet.