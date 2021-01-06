Warm Up With L.L. Bean's Winter Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When I think back to being a California kid and heading to the snow with my family, L.L. Bean was the brand that kept us all outfitted for the rare day in the freezing cold. For much of the country, though, snow was a guarantee. Luckily, L.L. Bean was there for those poor souls, too. Today, the brand is still a classic, making gear that stands up to the harshest conditions and stays true to its Maine roots.

Right now they're having a huge sale, with over 300 items discounted in the men's section alone. I'd recommend checking out discounted Bean Boots and iconic Todd Snyder collab first, but, honestly, you couldn't go wrong with any selection.

SHOP NOW