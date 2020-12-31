Today's Top Stories
Warm Up With L.L. Bean's Winter Sale

This sale is hotter than an après ski campfire.

ll bean sale gear patrol feature
LL Bean

When I think back to being a California kid and heading to the snow with my family, L.L. Bean was the brand that kept us all outfitted for the rare day in the freezing cold. For much of the country, though, snow was a guarantee. Luckily, L.L. Bean was there for those poor souls, too. Today, the brand is still a classic, making gear that stands up to the harshest conditions and stays true to its Maine roots.

Right now they're having a huge sale, with over 300 items discounted in the men's section alone. I'd recommend checking out discounted Bean Boots and iconic Todd Snyder collab first, but, honestly, you couldn't go wrong with any selection.

L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Down Parka
LL Bean
llbean.com
$179 $139 (22% off)

Winter is here and, for many of us, going to be a cold one. The time for a parka has come. 

L.L. Bean Sherpa Collar Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt, Colorblock
LL Bean
men's llbean.com
$70 $44 (21% off)

This sweatshirt takes its styling from collegiate designs of the past and combines it with a shearling collar and kangaroo pocket for ultimate comfort. 

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 6"
LL Bean
llbean.com
$129 $100 (22% off)

A unique take on one of the most well-known boots around, this edition of the Bean Boot looks great and still packs in everything you love about the Maine retailer's iconic silhouette. 

L.L. Bean Overland Performance Flannel Anorak
LL Bean
llbean.com
$74.99
$89 $75 (16% off)

This popover anorak is perfect for lazy days at home or layering up for a big day out in the woods. Made with a brushed wool blend, this flannel is extra warm and abrasion-resistant. 

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Puffer Vest, Pattern
LL Bean
L.L.Bean llbean.com
$189 $149 (21% off)

Sizing is a bit limited, but if you are a medium or large, this vest is a steal. Any Todd Snyder collaboration is one we are very much in favor of. 

Men's L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Graphic T-Shirt, Short-Sleeve
LL Bean
L.L.Bean llbean.com
$39.99
$50 $40 (20% off)

Another pick from L.L. Bean's Todd Snyder collab, this t-shirt captures the essence of Americana. Who doesn't love a Bean Boot? 

L.L. Bean Signature West Branch 650 Down Jacket
LL Bean
llbean.com
$199 $95 (52%) 

The heritage styling of this jacket takes us straight back to the old days, tossing snowballs and sledding down the biggest hill we could find. This one, however, has all the updated materials you need to stay extra warm.

L.L. Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
LL Bean
llbean.com
$269 $179 (33% off)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

L.L. Bean Northwoods Wool Jacket
LL Bean
llbean.com
$149 $119 (20% off)

This wool jacket has warmth for days and adds some mountain town chic to your closet. 

