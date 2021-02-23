Today's Top Stories
Refresh Your Wardrobe for 2021 With This J.Crew Sale

If your wardrobe is looking a little tired after 2020, stock up on the essentials at J.Crew.

a jcrew model
J.Crew

2020 was a year that had most of us living in sweatpants, but now it's 2021 and we're looking at our closets hoping to get more use out of them than we did last year. Sweats are here to stay, but hopefully as more of a rotation piece and not the focal point of our wardrobe. You can, and should be, getting dressed while working from home each day. Just in time to save us from another humdrum year with no fashion sense, J.Crew is offering up 50 percent off Work From Anywhere styles and 30 percent off select full-price and sale items with code SALETIME at checkout.

J.Crew is the perfect place to refresh your style because it offers value, quality and has everything you need for a head-to-toe fit update (sweats included). Since hundreds of items are eligible for the deal, we decided to shop the sale for you and highlight some of our favorites below.

484 Slim-fit Pant in Broken-in Chino
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$80 $40 (50% off)

Slim Stretch Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt in Light Wash
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$80 $56 (30% off)

Wallace & Barnes Slim-fit Chore Blazer
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$150 $75 (50% off)

Cotton-silk Pique Sweater
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$90 $45 (50% 0ff)

Cotton-silk Short-sleeve Polo Sweater
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$80 $40 (50% off)

Denim Trucker Jacket
J.Crew
$128 $90 (30% off)

Court Sneakers
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$148 $74 (50% 0ff)

Cruiser Harrington Jacket
JCrew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$178 $125 (30% off)

Cricket Sweater
J.Crew
$90 $63 (30% off)

484 Slim-fit stretch Jean
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$118 $83 (30% off)

