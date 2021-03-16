Today's Top Stories
Refresh Your Wardrobe With This J.Crew Sale

If your wardrobe is looking a little tired after 2020, stock up on the essentials at J.Crew.

jcrew
J.Crew

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

2020 was a year that had most of us living in sweatpants, but now it's decidedly a new year and we're looking at our closets hoping to get more use out of them than we did last year. Sweats are here to stay, but hopefully as more of a rotation piece and not the focal point of our wardrobe. You can, and should be, getting dressed while working from home each day. Just in time to save us from another humdrum year with no fashion sense, J.Crew is offering up 50 percent off — all prices are as marked.

J.Crew is the perfect place to refresh your style because it offers value, quality and has everything you need for a head-to-toe fit update (sweats included). Since hundreds of items are eligible for the deal, we decided to shop the sale for you and highlight some of our favorites below.

SHOP NOW

484 Slim-fit Pant in Broken-in Chino
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $50 (37% off)

Slim Stretch Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt in Light Wash
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $40 (50% off)

Cotton-silk Pique Sweater
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $63 (30% 0ff)

Court Sneakers
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $98 (33% 0ff)

Stretch Secret Wash Shirt
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $35 (50% off)

Wallace & Barnes Zip-front Workshirt
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $95 (31% off)

Short-sleeve Hemp-organic Cotton Workshirt
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $50 (29% off)

Wallace & Barnes Garment-dyed Seaside Twill Workshirt
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $85 (28% off)

