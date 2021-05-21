Today's Top Stories
Refresh Your Wardrobe With This J.Crew Sale

If your wardrobe is looking a little tired after a year of isolation, stock up on the essentials at J.Crew.

jcrew
J.Crew

The pandemic has seen the rise of sweatpants, but things are almost safe and we're looking at our closets hoping to get more use out of them than we did over the past year or so. Sweats are here to stay, but hopefully as more of a rotation piece and not the focal point of our wardrobe. You can, and should be, getting dressed while working from home each day. To save us from another humdrum year with no fashion sense, J.Crew is offering 50% off select sale styles with the code SHOPSALE.

J.Crew is the perfect place to refresh your style because it offers value, quality and has everything you need for a head-to-toe fit update (sweats included). Since hundreds of items are eligible for the deal, we decided to shop the eligible items for you and highlight some of our favorites below.

Camp Collar Harbor Shirt
J.Crew
$70 $27 (61% off)

Lightweight Sunfaded French Terry Hoodie
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$90 $31 (65% off)

484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$98 $32 (33% off)

Wallace & Barnes Heritage Fleece Painter's Short
J.Crew
J.Crew jcrew.com
$88 $29 (66% off)

Cotton-Linen Twill Shirt
J.Crew
$80 $25 (69% off)

