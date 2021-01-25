Here Are Some of the Best Super Bowl Deals on 4K and OLED TVs
Whether you choose to watch the big game or not, it’s a great time to buy a new TV.
This may come as a bit of a shock, but it is already time for Super Bowl LV. It is certainly a strange time for sports, and sports fandom, but regardless of what is going on in the world, the game is still being played this year. Luckily, we can still watch from home, even if normal Super Bowl parties are off the table. Since you're saving some money by not buying party-sized pizza and wings, you could take that extra cash and capitalize on some of the best TV deals outside of Black Friday. Not only are there big promotions leading up to the game, but most TV manufacturers just announced their 2021 TV lineup, so they’re looking to sell out of last year’s TVs.
The Super Bowl is February 7, so if you are aiming to get a new TV for the game, you’re going to want to order it as soon as possible. If you don’t care about the game, no problem — but these deals won’t last long either.
$430 $228 (47% off)
This TV is a budget pick, to be sure, but still a quality machine that features Roku TV. 4K UHD is a must have, and even though it has been outstripped by OLED, many movies and shows are just now being released in 4K, so you don't have to worry about this TV losing its luster anytime soon.
$598 $448 (33% off)
With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.
$900 $800 (11% off)
The Samsung Q60T is the company’s more affordable series of QLED 4K TVs. One new feature we love is Samsung’s new Dual LED technology, which automatically adjusts the backlight’s color depending on what you’re watching, so it has a better picture contrast than most 4K TVs in its price range.
$1,797 $1,397 (22% off)
This OLED TV provides excellent detail thanks to OLED's deep blacks and contrast levels. Plus, you get full access to the LG Content Store to download apps and browse the internet.